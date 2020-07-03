317 6th Street

Amenities

Prime location in the sand section, only 2 blocks to the beach and close to downtown Manhattan Beach shops & restaurants, green belt walkway and Robinson elementary school. Walk street is perfect for kids to safely play in front of the house. Corner house on prime flat walk street provides plenty of light and ocean breeze. Recently remodeled open floor plan and kitchen is perfect for entertaining small or large groups. Large kitchen is a cook's dream, with Sea Pearl Quartz counter tops, including a peninsula with a 6-burner Wolf range top, plenty of counter space and cabinets storage space, Sub Zero French door refrigerator, Sub Zero beverage refrigerator, central air conditioning, high vaulted living room ceiling, fireplace, hardwood floors, premium appliances, great room, dining room, front yard, back patio with built-in gas barbecue, outdoor seating & fire bowl, second floor sun deck and 3rd story office for two with ocean view. Two-car garage with space for 2 additional cars with built in storage. Available now, as current tenant is unable to travel from UK. Comes beautifully furnished.