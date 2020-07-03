All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 317 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
317 6th Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

317 6th Street

317 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

317 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Prime location in the sand section, only 2 blocks to the beach and close to downtown Manhattan Beach shops & restaurants, green belt walkway and Robinson elementary school. Walk street is perfect for kids to safely play in front of the house. Corner house on prime flat walk street provides plenty of light and ocean breeze. Recently remodeled open floor plan and kitchen is perfect for entertaining small or large groups. Large kitchen is a cook's dream, with Sea Pearl Quartz counter tops, including a peninsula with a 6-burner Wolf range top, plenty of counter space and cabinets storage space, Sub Zero French door refrigerator, Sub Zero beverage refrigerator, central air conditioning, high vaulted living room ceiling, fireplace, hardwood floors, premium appliances, great room, dining room, front yard, back patio with built-in gas barbecue, outdoor seating & fire bowl, second floor sun deck and 3rd story office for two with ocean view. Two-car garage with space for 2 additional cars with built in storage. Available now, as current tenant is unable to travel from UK. Comes beautifully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 6th Street have any available units?
317 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 317 6th Street have?
Some of 317 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 317 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 317 6th Street offers parking.
Does 317 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 6th Street have a pool?
No, 317 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 317 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 317 6th Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles