2917 N. Poinsettia

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

English Country Estate in Manhattan Beach Tree Section - On one of the most desirable streets in the Tree Section sits one of Manhattan Beach's most architectural and famous homes. Designed and built to replicate a country home in France or England, this historic house offers privacy and tranquility like no other in the bustling beach community. Gated entry, lush landscaping, private driveway, East and West facing dining decks, front and rear yards, designed for privacy, conceived to feel like another time and place. Two full bedrooms and baths downstairs, plus a living room and den. Two full bedrooms and baths upstairs, including very large master bedroom with sitting area and fireplace. Enormous kitchen and family room with dining room opening to decks for all season indoor outdoor lifestyle. Vaulted, beamed ceilings. Imported stone floors, hand distressed oak floors. Parking for 6 cars, including double attached garage. No other street in Tree Section feels like this stretch of N Poinsettia. No other house in MB feels as custom/full of character as this house and biking distance to downtown/beaches. Only three of these houses were designed and built by the architect in MB in the 80's. Fortunately for the owners and occupants, they remain as classic as the French and British country houses they evoke.



