2816 Manhattan Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Impeccable Mediterranean style home located steps from the sand on highly coveted sun-kissed Manhattan Ave. Breathtaking panoramic ocean and sunset views, outdoor patios, wide open living spaces, and beach front yard make this home the best of Southern California indoor/ outdoor living. Impressive top level features beautiful high vaulted ceilings and perfect skylight bringing soft sunlight into stunning gourmet kitchen. Kitchen flows into spacious living area perfect for lounging or entertaining with cozy fireplace, ocean views from every window, and balcony that faces the ocean. Relax there, or easily move outside from adjacent dining area to large sunlit deck to more brilliant ocean views. This is the perfect space for entertaining, watching sunsets, or relaxing! Flawless master suite enjoys ocean views, balconies, and generous bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Wonderful additional bedroom is light filled and also enjoys balcony with ocean views perfect for reading or moon gazing. Additional features include gorgeous hardwood floors, A/C, immaculate garage, award winning schools, walking distance to shops and restaurants. A truly rare find in a prime location made for Southern California living!