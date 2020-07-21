All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 2816 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
2816 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:15 PM

2816 Manhattan Avenue

2816 North Manhattan Avenue · (310) 890-5697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2816 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impeccable Mediterranean style home located steps from the sand on highly coveted sun-kissed Manhattan Ave. Breathtaking panoramic ocean and sunset views, outdoor patios, wide open living spaces, and beach front yard make this home the best of Southern California indoor/ outdoor living. Impressive top level features beautiful high vaulted ceilings and perfect skylight bringing soft sunlight into stunning gourmet kitchen. Kitchen flows into spacious living area perfect for lounging or entertaining with cozy fireplace, ocean views from every window, and balcony that faces the ocean. Relax there, or easily move outside from adjacent dining area to large sunlit deck to more brilliant ocean views. This is the perfect space for entertaining, watching sunsets, or relaxing! Flawless master suite enjoys ocean views, balconies, and generous bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Wonderful additional bedroom is light filled and also enjoys balcony with ocean views perfect for reading or moon gazing. Additional features include gorgeous hardwood floors, A/C, immaculate garage, award winning schools, walking distance to shops and restaurants. A truly rare find in a prime location made for Southern California living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
2816 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $11,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2816 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 2816 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2816 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 2816 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 2816 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2816 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2816 Manhattan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2816 Manhattan Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity