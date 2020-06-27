208 21st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Location, location, location. But what if the house and the ocean views are pretty great too? Great sand section location, west of Highland and steps to the world famous Manhattan Beach Strand and Beach...and just blocks to all the shops, bars, and restaurants of downtown Manhattan Beach. Do you know 21st St?? It's one of the very few with underground utilities; no wires in your ocean view!! It's also wider than many streets in the sand section, and that means more view!! Ocean views from your first step inside this single family mid century bungalow. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, you'll have room for everyone and everything, but what you'll love is the open living/dining area with huge windows for lots of sunny skies and ocean views. Brand new hardwood floors through out, a sparkling white kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, including a beverage refrigerator. Newer windows, roof, and central AC as well. The attached garage has a brand new epoxy coated floor, with room for 2 cars, lots of storage, and countless surf boards, and also has a great laundry area complete with a new washer and new dryer. Outside, there's a sunny south facing back patio for BBQ's and hanging out, and a post beach shower area too. Freshly painted interior with all kinds of new stuff, it's turnkey and ready for you. Hey, if you're going to live at the beach, then live at the beach!