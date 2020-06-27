All apartments in Manhattan Beach
208 21st Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

208 21st Street

208 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location, location, location. But what if the house and the ocean views are pretty great too? Great sand section location, west of Highland and steps to the world famous Manhattan Beach Strand and Beach...and just blocks to all the shops, bars, and restaurants of downtown Manhattan Beach. Do you know 21st St?? It's one of the very few with underground utilities; no wires in your ocean view!! It's also wider than many streets in the sand section, and that means more view!! Ocean views from your first step inside this single family mid century bungalow. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, you'll have room for everyone and everything, but what you'll love is the open living/dining area with huge windows for lots of sunny skies and ocean views. Brand new hardwood floors through out, a sparkling white kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, including a beverage refrigerator. Newer windows, roof, and central AC as well. The attached garage has a brand new epoxy coated floor, with room for 2 cars, lots of storage, and countless surf boards, and also has a great laundry area complete with a new washer and new dryer. Outside, there's a sunny south facing back patio for BBQ's and hanging out, and a post beach shower area too. Freshly painted interior with all kinds of new stuff, it's turnkey and ready for you. Hey, if you're going to live at the beach, then live at the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 21st Street have any available units?
208 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 208 21st Street have?
Some of 208 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 208 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 208 21st Street offers parking.
Does 208 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 21st Street have a pool?
No, 208 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 208 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
