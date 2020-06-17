All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:53 AM

1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard · (310) 750-4885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,492

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #1, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

- Move in Special: Call for Details
- Rent: $2,492 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,600
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 750 Sq.Ft.

- Ground Floor Unit
- Completely Remodeled Property
- New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Brand New Kitchen and Bathroom with Quartz Counter Tops
- New White Shaker Cabinets
- Recessed Lighting
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Stainless Steel Appliances (Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, & Fridge Included).
- Bathrooms Feature Subway Tile Bath/Shower Enclosure,
- All new Vanities, and Touch Screen Mirrors with 360 degree Lighting & Controls.
- New Interior and Exterior Paint
- 1 Car Covered Parking Spot + Storage
- Laundry On-Site
- Cats & Small Dogs Considered with $500 Deposit
- Water & Trash Included
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have any available units?
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard has a unit available for $2,492 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity