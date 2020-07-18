All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1709 Oak Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1709 Oak Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:34 PM

1709 Oak Avenue

1709 Oak Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1709 Oak Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
RARE DOUBLE-LOT(approx 9000 sqft) 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home for lease. Contemporary-take on traditional Cape Cod style, designed by well-known, local architect Michael Lee. Open floor plan w/clean lines and natural light throughout -House opens up to fabulous outdoor entertaining area including island w/ BBQ, refrig, sink, kegerator, TV; built-in seating w/fire-pit; built-in jacuzzi w/waterfall; lots of lawn space & basketball court. -Fine finishes & high end appliances throughout; counter seating, breakfast area & extra space for computers or crafts -Hardwood floors; central vacuum; downstairs laundry -Master bedroom has recently updated walk-in closet & full bath with double sinks, jacuzzi bathtub -Large, open Dining area -Sunken Living Room w/ 60" TV and gas fireplace -2 car garage plus additional parking spots -Security features: outdoor security cameras, burglar alarm , gardening & pool service -Can be leased partially furnished or unfurnished -Bike or walk to downtown, beach & pier -Walking distance to Award-winning schools (Pacific Elem, MB Middle); neighborhood specialty stores (UPS Store,Manhattan Bread & Bagel,Cleaners, Grow-high end grocery); major shopping(Manhattan Village, Target)and fine & casual dining. LAX 3.6 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Oak Avenue have any available units?
1709 Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1709 Oak Avenue have?
Some of 1709 Oak Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1709 Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 1709 Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Oak Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1709 Oak Avenue has a pool.
Does 1709 Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1709 Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Oak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Oak Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles