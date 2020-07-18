1709 Oak Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

RARE DOUBLE-LOT(approx 9000 sqft) 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home for lease. Contemporary-take on traditional Cape Cod style, designed by well-known, local architect Michael Lee. Open floor plan w/clean lines and natural light throughout -House opens up to fabulous outdoor entertaining area including island w/ BBQ, refrig, sink, kegerator, TV; built-in seating w/fire-pit; built-in jacuzzi w/waterfall; lots of lawn space & basketball court. -Fine finishes & high end appliances throughout; counter seating, breakfast area & extra space for computers or crafts -Hardwood floors; central vacuum; downstairs laundry -Master bedroom has recently updated walk-in closet & full bath with double sinks, jacuzzi bathtub -Large, open Dining area -Sunken Living Room w/ 60" TV and gas fireplace -2 car garage plus additional parking spots -Security features: outdoor security cameras, burglar alarm , gardening & pool service -Can be leased partially furnished or unfurnished -Bike or walk to downtown, beach & pier -Walking distance to Award-winning schools (Pacific Elem, MB Middle); neighborhood specialty stores (UPS Store,Manhattan Bread & Bagel,Cleaners, Grow-high end grocery); major shopping(Manhattan Village, Target)and fine & casual dining. LAX 3.6 miles