1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C

Amenities
Book a showing now! See this pleasant 1,050- square-foot apartment in the Eastside Manhattan Beach neighborhood in Manhattan Beach, California.
This unfurnished apartment unit has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 covered parking. Inside, it features hardwood and carpeted flooring. The living room and dining area are brightly-lit and well-ventilated. The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinetry for storage. It also has a smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. For climate control, the apartment has installed heating system. For your laundry needs, there are a shared washer and dryer provided.
Pets are allowed with $500 deposit/pet.
Other exterior features a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family and friends.
Nearby parks: Polliwog Park, Manhattan Heights Park, and Manhattan Heights Park.
Nearby Schools:
Mira Costa High School - 1.04 miles, 10/10
Manhattan Beach Middle School - 0.31 miles, 10/10
Meadows Avenue Elementary School - 0.2 miles, 9/10
Pacific Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 9/10
Bus lines:
126 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
232 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
8 LINE 8 - 0.5 miles
Rail lines:
Metro Green Line (803) - 1.2 miles
