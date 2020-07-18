All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Location

1446 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

Book a showing now! See this pleasant 1,050- square-foot apartment in the Eastside Manhattan Beach neighborhood in Manhattan Beach, California.

This unfurnished apartment unit has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 covered parking. Inside, it features hardwood and carpeted flooring. The living room and dining area are brightly-lit and well-ventilated. The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinetry for storage. It also has a smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. For climate control, the apartment has installed heating system. For your laundry needs, there are a shared washer and dryer provided.

Pets are allowed with $500 deposit/pet.

Other exterior features a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family and friends.

Nearby parks: Polliwog Park, Manhattan Heights Park, and Manhattan Heights Park.

Nearby Schools:
Mira Costa High School - 1.04 miles, 10/10
Manhattan Beach Middle School - 0.31 miles, 10/10
Meadows Avenue Elementary School - 0.2 miles, 9/10
Pacific Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
126 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
232 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
8 LINE 8 - 0.5 miles

Rail lines:
Metro Green Line (803) - 1.2 miles

(RLNE4804932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C have any available units?
1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C have?
Some of 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C currently offering any rent specials?
1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C is pet friendly.
Does 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C offer parking?
Yes, 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C offers parking.
Does 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C have a pool?
No, 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C does not have a pool.
Does 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C have accessible units?
No, 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C has units with air conditioning.
