1446 12th Street Unit APARTMENT C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Book a showing now! See this pleasant 1,050- square-foot apartment in the Eastside Manhattan Beach neighborhood in Manhattan Beach, California.



This unfurnished apartment unit has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 covered parking. Inside, it features hardwood and carpeted flooring. The living room and dining area are brightly-lit and well-ventilated. The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinetry for storage. It also has a smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. For climate control, the apartment has installed heating system. For your laundry needs, there are a shared washer and dryer provided.



Pets are allowed with $500 deposit/pet.



Other exterior features a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family and friends.



Nearby parks: Polliwog Park, Manhattan Heights Park, and Manhattan Heights Park.



Nearby Schools:

Mira Costa High School - 1.04 miles, 10/10

Manhattan Beach Middle School - 0.31 miles, 10/10

Meadows Avenue Elementary School - 0.2 miles, 9/10

Pacific Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

126 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

232 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

8 LINE 8 - 0.5 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Green Line (803) - 1.2 miles



