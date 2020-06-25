All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

1335 21st Street

1335 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1335 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
From the moment you enter this gorgeous, just-renovated, 4,000+ square foot home, you will be drawn to the spacious, sunny, beach style chic that exudes warmth and comfort. The designer perfect details include custom paint, beautifully tiled fireplaces, and European white oak floors throughout. The large chef’s kitchen features an abundance of cabinets, top quality, new Thermador appliances, Quartzite counter tops, cozy built in breakfast nook and convenient built in office area. The open concept design features a great room with three sets of French doors leading to a magnificent back yard with outdoor kitchen, built in barbeque, large seating area with a 9 foot gas firepit and a 15.5’ by 27’ covered pavilion that creates an indoor-outdoor space perfect for families and large gatherings. The downstairs has a formal living room and dining room, powder room and guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom. The lovely curved staircase leads to an upstairs landing with a built-in office area, laundry room and four more bedrooms with cathedral ceilings. The spacious master suite with a beautifully tiled fireplace, has a large, mountain-view deck that overlooks the exceptionally designed backyard. Other highlights include a brand new, dual zoned HVAC system and an attached 3-car garage with a driveway with room for two more cars. This exceptional home is located in a sought after, family-friendly neighborhood close to parks, shopping and award winning Manhattan Beach schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 21st Street have any available units?
1335 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1335 21st Street have?
Some of 1335 21st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1335 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1335 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1335 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1335 21st Street offers parking.
Does 1335 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1335 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1335 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1335 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1335 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
