1335 21st Street

From the moment you enter this gorgeous, just-renovated, 4,000+ square foot home, you will be drawn to the spacious, sunny, beach style chic that exudes warmth and comfort. The designer perfect details include custom paint, beautifully tiled fireplaces, and European white oak floors throughout. The large chef’s kitchen features an abundance of cabinets, top quality, new Thermador appliances, Quartzite counter tops, cozy built in breakfast nook and convenient built in office area. The open concept design features a great room with three sets of French doors leading to a magnificent back yard with outdoor kitchen, built in barbeque, large seating area with a 9 foot gas firepit and a 15.5’ by 27’ covered pavilion that creates an indoor-outdoor space perfect for families and large gatherings. The downstairs has a formal living room and dining room, powder room and guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom. The lovely curved staircase leads to an upstairs landing with a built-in office area, laundry room and four more bedrooms with cathedral ceilings. The spacious master suite with a beautifully tiled fireplace, has a large, mountain-view deck that overlooks the exceptionally designed backyard. Other highlights include a brand new, dual zoned HVAC system and an attached 3-car garage with a driveway with room for two more cars. This exceptional home is located in a sought after, family-friendly neighborhood close to parks, shopping and award winning Manhattan Beach schools.