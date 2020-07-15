1281 Shelley Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, you will find this remodeled home ready for you to move right in and enjoy. Upgraded finishing such as maple laminate flooring, neutral paint, plantation shutters, crown molding, recessed lighting & air conditioning. The entry opens to an inviting living room connected to the dining room by a double-sided fireplace. Remodeled & sunny, the kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counters, appliances featuring stainless steel fridge, skylight, plus sliding glass door to the backyard. Plenty of space to soak up summer fun in this grassy backyard complete with flagstone patio & privacy trees. The primary bedroom also overlooks this beautiful backyard and opens to a remodeled dedicated bathroom offering dual sinks, granite counter, neutral tile shower & skylight. 2 bedrooms down the hall share a full bathroom with privacy doors to the restroom also servicing the living space. This bathroom is remodeled too with abundant newer cabinetry, granite counters, sea glass tile accents & solar tube skylight. The oversized laundry room including washer & dryer is conveniently off the kitchen ideal for additional household storage. On the other side of the home, the 4th bedroom/office/gym or playroom offers vaulted ceilings & sliding glass doors to a 2nd grassy yard. 2 car attached garage with skylight, 2nd fridge, shelving, plus attic storage. All this is located close to top-ranked Mira Costa High & Pennekamp Elementary Schools, the beach & shopping too!