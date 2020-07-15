All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

1281 Shelley Street

1281 Shelley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1281 Shelley Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, you will find this remodeled home ready for you to move right in and enjoy. Upgraded finishing such as maple laminate flooring, neutral paint, plantation shutters, crown molding, recessed lighting & air conditioning. The entry opens to an inviting living room connected to the dining room by a double-sided fireplace. Remodeled & sunny, the kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counters, appliances featuring stainless steel fridge, skylight, plus sliding glass door to the backyard. Plenty of space to soak up summer fun in this grassy backyard complete with flagstone patio & privacy trees. The primary bedroom also overlooks this beautiful backyard and opens to a remodeled dedicated bathroom offering dual sinks, granite counter, neutral tile shower & skylight. 2 bedrooms down the hall share a full bathroom with privacy doors to the restroom also servicing the living space. This bathroom is remodeled too with abundant newer cabinetry, granite counters, sea glass tile accents & solar tube skylight. The oversized laundry room including washer & dryer is conveniently off the kitchen ideal for additional household storage. On the other side of the home, the 4th bedroom/office/gym or playroom offers vaulted ceilings & sliding glass doors to a 2nd grassy yard. 2 car attached garage with skylight, 2nd fridge, shelving, plus attic storage. All this is located close to top-ranked Mira Costa High & Pennekamp Elementary Schools, the beach & shopping too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1281 Shelley Street have any available units?
1281 Shelley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1281 Shelley Street have?
Some of 1281 Shelley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 Shelley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Shelley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Shelley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1281 Shelley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1281 Shelley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1281 Shelley Street offers parking.
Does 1281 Shelley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1281 Shelley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Shelley Street have a pool?
No, 1281 Shelley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1281 Shelley Street have accessible units?
No, 1281 Shelley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Shelley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1281 Shelley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1281 Shelley Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1281 Shelley Street has units with air conditioning.

