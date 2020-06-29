124 38th Place

Amenities
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Stunning contemporary custom home with panoramic ocean and sunset views from Malibu to Palos Verdes.
Experience the Manhattan Beach lifestyle in this spectacular coastal home just four homes up from the sand and located in the
popular El Porto surf spot. This state of the art oasis features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, wide plank oak floors, exceptional
finishes throughout, and is spread across three stories. Entertain friends and family on the top level with an open living/dining
room, gourmet kitchen with large quartz island, custom cabinets, Viking appliances, and fireplace. Main living level features
breathtaking views and sunsets from nearly every viewpoint. On the second level you'll find a luxurious master bedroom and spa style
bath with its own private ocean view terrace, second bedroom with attached bathroom and laundry area. Third bedroom
and attached bathroom on the entry level with a 2 car garage ready for your surfboards and beach chairs! Conveniently located
just a short walk or bike ride from all the activities and entertainment downtown Manhattan Beach provides, to award winning
Grandview elementary, and great access to LA X. The perfect dream home location for beach living!
http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-4600-kq75td/124-38th-pl-manhattan-beach-ca-90266