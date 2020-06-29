All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

124 38th Place

124 38th Place · No Longer Available
Location

124 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Stunning contemporary custom home with panoramic ocean and sunset views from Malibu to Palos Verdes.
Experience the Manhattan Beach lifestyle in this spectacular coastal home just four homes up from the sand and located in the
popular El Porto surf spot. This state of the art oasis features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, wide plank oak floors, exceptional
finishes throughout, and is spread across three stories. Entertain friends and family on the top level with an open living/dining
room, gourmet kitchen with large quartz island, custom cabinets, Viking appliances, and fireplace. Main living level features
breathtaking views and sunsets from nearly every viewpoint. On the second level you'll find a luxurious master bedroom and spa style
bath with its own private ocean view terrace, second bedroom with attached bathroom and laundry area. Third bedroom
and attached bathroom on the entry level with a 2 car garage ready for your surfboards and beach chairs! Conveniently located
just a short walk or bike ride from all the activities and entertainment downtown Manhattan Beach provides, to award winning
Grandview elementary, and great access to LA X. The perfect dream home location for beach living!

http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-4600-kq75td/124-38th-pl-manhattan-beach-ca-90266

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 38th Place have any available units?
124 38th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 124 38th Place have?
Some of 124 38th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 38th Place currently offering any rent specials?
124 38th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 38th Place pet-friendly?
No, 124 38th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 124 38th Place offer parking?
Yes, 124 38th Place offers parking.
Does 124 38th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 38th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 38th Place have a pool?
No, 124 38th Place does not have a pool.
Does 124 38th Place have accessible units?
No, 124 38th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 124 38th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 38th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 38th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 38th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
