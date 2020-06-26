120 38th Place

Amenities
Furnished Duplex. 1 - 12 month leases available. Great El Porto surfing just a few doors down the street, as well as a bike path and volleyball. Bars, restaurants, cleaners etc. are an easy walk down the road. Beautiful, light, vintage duplex. Ocean views from the front balcony and living room. Hardwood floors, mostly brand new furniture, smart TV ( not pictured ), vintage stove, toaster oven, coffeemaker, plates, cups etc. Washer/Dryer down the back steps and all utilities and internet are included. Parking for one car in the attached garage.