Manhattan Beach, CA
120 38th Place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

120 38th Place

120 38th Place · No Longer Available
Location

120 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
volleyball court
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Furnished Duplex. 1 - 12 month leases available. Great El Porto surfing just a few doors down the street, as well as a bike path and volleyball. Bars, restaurants, cleaners etc. are an easy walk down the road. Beautiful, light, vintage duplex. Ocean views from the front balcony and living room. Hardwood floors, mostly brand new furniture, smart TV ( not pictured ), vintage stove, toaster oven, coffeemaker, plates, cups etc. Washer/Dryer down the back steps and all utilities and internet are included. Parking for one car in the attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 38th Place have any available units?
120 38th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 120 38th Place have?
Some of 120 38th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 38th Place currently offering any rent specials?
120 38th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 38th Place pet-friendly?
No, 120 38th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 120 38th Place offer parking?
Yes, 120 38th Place offers parking.
Does 120 38th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 38th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 38th Place have a pool?
No, 120 38th Place does not have a pool.
Does 120 38th Place have accessible units?
No, 120 38th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 120 38th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 38th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 38th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 38th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
