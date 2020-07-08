All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 11 Arbolado Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
11 Arbolado Ct
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:43 PM

11 Arbolado Ct

11 Arbolado Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 Arbolado Court, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
11 Arbolado Ct is located in the Tree Section neighborhood of Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. This 2,996 square foot condo features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1988. Nearby schools include Pacific Elementary School, American Martyrs School and Grand View Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are M & B Produce Inc, Manhattan Grocery and GROW. Nearby coffee shops include Nekter Juice Bar, Le Pain Quotidien and Noah's Bagels. Nearby restaurants include Lemonade, Nick's Manhattan Beach and Petros. 11 Arbolado Ct is near Live Oak Park, Sand Dune Park and Manhattan Heights Park.

This beautiful home is located on a private, family-friendly cul-de-sac. The living room has a fireplace, 2 sets of french doors, cathedral ceiling with the formal dining room adjacent. The family room opens to the breakfast room and kitchen. The large master suite has a fireplace, balcony and 2 large closets. There are 3 other bedrooms and 2 additional bathrooms upstairs.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bEseUqhsZLA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Arbolado Ct have any available units?
11 Arbolado Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Arbolado Ct have?
Some of 11 Arbolado Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Arbolado Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11 Arbolado Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Arbolado Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Arbolado Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11 Arbolado Ct offer parking?
No, 11 Arbolado Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11 Arbolado Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Arbolado Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Arbolado Ct have a pool?
No, 11 Arbolado Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11 Arbolado Ct have accessible units?
No, 11 Arbolado Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Arbolado Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Arbolado Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Arbolado Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Arbolado Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles