Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly coffee bar fireplace

11 Arbolado Ct is located in the Tree Section neighborhood of Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. This 2,996 square foot condo features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1988. Nearby schools include Pacific Elementary School, American Martyrs School and Grand View Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are M & B Produce Inc, Manhattan Grocery and GROW. Nearby coffee shops include Nekter Juice Bar, Le Pain Quotidien and Noah's Bagels. Nearby restaurants include Lemonade, Nick's Manhattan Beach and Petros. 11 Arbolado Ct is near Live Oak Park, Sand Dune Park and Manhattan Heights Park.



This beautiful home is located on a private, family-friendly cul-de-sac. The living room has a fireplace, 2 sets of french doors, cathedral ceiling with the formal dining room adjacent. The family room opens to the breakfast room and kitchen. The large master suite has a fireplace, balcony and 2 large closets. There are 3 other bedrooms and 2 additional bathrooms upstairs.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bEseUqhsZLA