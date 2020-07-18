Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fire pit

Manhattan Beach tree section, Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bath. 2 bedrooms down and 2 bedrooms up. lower level has dining room, deluxe kitchen

with Viking appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, wine fridge. Sunken living room w/ fireplace and 2 downstairs bedrooms, Upstairs has a large master suite with adjacent office or baby room with wetbar and mini fridge. walk in closet and fireplace. also upstairs is another generous sized bedroom with its own bath. The outdoor patio has concrete bench seating, gas firepit with outdoor tv, gas grill with more outdoor seating. laundry room, attached 2 car garage with 3 driveway spaces. ** the adjacent 2bedroom house next door may be available to lease in May 2019 to combine for a unique double lot 2 home compound**