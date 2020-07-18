All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1048 14th

1048 14th St · No Longer Available
Location

1048 14th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
Manhattan Beach tree section, Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bath. 2 bedrooms down and 2 bedrooms up. lower level has dining room, deluxe kitchen
with Viking appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, wine fridge. Sunken living room w/ fireplace and 2 downstairs bedrooms, Upstairs has a large master suite with adjacent office or baby room with wetbar and mini fridge. walk in closet and fireplace. also upstairs is another generous sized bedroom with its own bath. The outdoor patio has concrete bench seating, gas firepit with outdoor tv, gas grill with more outdoor seating. laundry room, attached 2 car garage with 3 driveway spaces. ** the adjacent 2bedroom house next door may be available to lease in May 2019 to combine for a unique double lot 2 home compound**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 14th have any available units?
1048 14th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1048 14th have?
Some of 1048 14th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 14th currently offering any rent specials?
1048 14th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 14th pet-friendly?
No, 1048 14th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1048 14th offer parking?
Yes, 1048 14th offers parking.
Does 1048 14th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 14th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 14th have a pool?
No, 1048 14th does not have a pool.
Does 1048 14th have accessible units?
No, 1048 14th does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 14th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 14th has units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 14th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 14th does not have units with air conditioning.
