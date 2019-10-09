6722 DUME Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautifully updated Point Dume Mid Century Home with captivating Santa Monica Bay and Queen's Necklace views. From exquisite interior finishes to the gorgeously landscaped grounds, the owners spared no expense in designing a home and property that embodies The Point Dume lifestyle and connects with the natural beauty from every orientation including the spectacular scenery of the local Malibu mountains. Set on an expansive acre with rolling green lawns, the newly renovated 4bd 3ba naturally well lit home features gorgeous hardwood floors, a massive kitchen skylight and a sleek and stylish kitchen that flows through to the dining room and private rear patio. Other impressive details include vaulted ceilings, new bathrooms, and freshly painted interiors. Enjoy the sunrise from the expansive patio deck or wind the day down in the oversized spa set amidst lush landscaping. Includes beach rights to Little Dume.