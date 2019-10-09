All apartments in Malibu
Last updated October 9 2019

6722 DUME Drive

6722 Dume Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6722 Dume Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated Point Dume Mid Century Home with captivating Santa Monica Bay and Queen's Necklace views. From exquisite interior finishes to the gorgeously landscaped grounds, the owners spared no expense in designing a home and property that embodies The Point Dume lifestyle and connects with the natural beauty from every orientation including the spectacular scenery of the local Malibu mountains. Set on an expansive acre with rolling green lawns, the newly renovated 4bd 3ba naturally well lit home features gorgeous hardwood floors, a massive kitchen skylight and a sleek and stylish kitchen that flows through to the dining room and private rear patio. Other impressive details include vaulted ceilings, new bathrooms, and freshly painted interiors. Enjoy the sunrise from the expansive patio deck or wind the day down in the oversized spa set amidst lush landscaping. Includes beach rights to Little Dume.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6722 DUME Drive have any available units?
6722 DUME Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6722 DUME Drive have?
Some of 6722 DUME Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6722 DUME Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6722 DUME Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6722 DUME Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6722 DUME Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6722 DUME Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6722 DUME Drive offers parking.
Does 6722 DUME Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6722 DUME Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6722 DUME Drive have a pool?
No, 6722 DUME Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6722 DUME Drive have accessible units?
No, 6722 DUME Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6722 DUME Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6722 DUME Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6722 DUME Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6722 DUME Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
