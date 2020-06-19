All apartments in Malibu
6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE
6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE

6453 Guernsey Avenue · (310) 457-3995
Location

6453 Guernsey Avenue, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3455 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Contemporary single-level by Scott Gillen. Enormous windows, wide glass doors, whitewater views, wood floors, exposed-beam ceilings, abundant custom cabinetry, open layout for grand indoor-outdoor entertaining. Private, gorgeously landscaped. Dramatic ocean-view great room includes large sitting area with fireplace, custom woodwork; restaurant-style gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and built-in desk; open dining area with sensational views. Huge window and two sets of double doors to resort-style ocean-view backyard. Upper patio area with fire pit, dining, seating, barbecue island. Terraced planters to lower pool deck, lawn, and gate to view spot. Three bedrooms in main house feature large windows, glass doors with lovely views. Ocean-view owner's suite also has luxe bath, custom closet with rolling ladder. Other features: infrared sauna, temperature-controlled wine closet, two-car garage with a large attached suite with bath. Includes a back-up generator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE have any available units?
6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE have?
Some of 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
