6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE

Contemporary single-level by Scott Gillen. Enormous windows, wide glass doors, whitewater views, wood floors, exposed-beam ceilings, abundant custom cabinetry, open layout for grand indoor-outdoor entertaining. Private, gorgeously landscaped. Dramatic ocean-view great room includes large sitting area with fireplace, custom woodwork; restaurant-style gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and built-in desk; open dining area with sensational views. Huge window and two sets of double doors to resort-style ocean-view backyard. Upper patio area with fire pit, dining, seating, barbecue island. Terraced planters to lower pool deck, lawn, and gate to view spot. Three bedrooms in main house feature large windows, glass doors with lovely views. Ocean-view owner's suite also has luxe bath, custom closet with rolling ladder. Other features: infrared sauna, temperature-controlled wine closet, two-car garage with a large attached suite with bath. Includes a back-up generator.