6375 GAYTON Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous Architectural Gem - perfect for creative souls looking for an inspirational getaway in Malibu. Fully renovated with panoramic ocean and city light views. Done to the Nines polished white oak floors, floor to ceiling sliding walls of glass, dynamite gourmet all Miele stainless steel kitchen with Labradorite stone counter tops and huge center isle. A luxurious master retreat with sitting area and spa like bath offering dual rain head steam shower and free standing Porcelain soaking tu. Plus two additional en-suite guest rooms, a detached office/studio (or fourth bedroom), and killer roof top deck w/ endless views, built in BBQ area / entertainment area and plenty of room for relaxing and creating. Just reduced and ready to go - don't miss out!Definitely a "one of a kind" property!