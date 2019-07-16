All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 6375 GAYTON Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
6375 GAYTON Place
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

6375 GAYTON Place

6375 Gayton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6375 Gayton Place, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous Architectural Gem - perfect for creative souls looking for an inspirational getaway in Malibu. Fully renovated with panoramic ocean and city light views. Done to the Nines polished white oak floors, floor to ceiling sliding walls of glass, dynamite gourmet all Miele stainless steel kitchen with Labradorite stone counter tops and huge center isle. A luxurious master retreat with sitting area and spa like bath offering dual rain head steam shower and free standing Porcelain soaking tu. Plus two additional en-suite guest rooms, a detached office/studio (or fourth bedroom), and killer roof top deck w/ endless views, built in BBQ area / entertainment area and plenty of room for relaxing and creating. Just reduced and ready to go - don't miss out!Definitely a "one of a kind" property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6375 GAYTON Place have any available units?
6375 GAYTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6375 GAYTON Place have?
Some of 6375 GAYTON Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6375 GAYTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
6375 GAYTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6375 GAYTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 6375 GAYTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6375 GAYTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 6375 GAYTON Place offers parking.
Does 6375 GAYTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6375 GAYTON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6375 GAYTON Place have a pool?
No, 6375 GAYTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 6375 GAYTON Place have accessible units?
No, 6375 GAYTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6375 GAYTON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6375 GAYTON Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6375 GAYTON Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6375 GAYTON Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts