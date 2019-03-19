All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 6272 CAVALLERI Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
6272 CAVALLERI Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6272 CAVALLERI Road

6272 Cavalleri Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6272 Cavalleri Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A private modern enclave with peaceful ocean and mountain views! This completely renovated property encompasses the tranquil Malibu lifestyle. Behind new gates on over 3 acres, the home is flooded with natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and soaring high ceilings. The ground level seamlessly flows from the great room and open-concept kitchen onto an expansive Ipe wood deck. The kitchen features quartz countertops, Wolf appliances, and a Sub-Zero fridge. The mezzanine level boasts a 3-bed guest wing with a separate heating system. The top level features an open walkway leading into the breathtaking master suite with sweeping ocean views to Point Dume, a large walk-in closet, creative-modern bath, and a private deck. Additional large bed/office located on the top level. High-end finishes include new wood floors throughout, starphire glass railing, onyx counters and shiplap. Located in a gated community minutes from pristine beaches, schools, restaurants, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6272 CAVALLERI Road have any available units?
6272 CAVALLERI Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6272 CAVALLERI Road have?
Some of 6272 CAVALLERI Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6272 CAVALLERI Road currently offering any rent specials?
6272 CAVALLERI Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6272 CAVALLERI Road pet-friendly?
No, 6272 CAVALLERI Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6272 CAVALLERI Road offer parking?
Yes, 6272 CAVALLERI Road offers parking.
Does 6272 CAVALLERI Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6272 CAVALLERI Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6272 CAVALLERI Road have a pool?
No, 6272 CAVALLERI Road does not have a pool.
Does 6272 CAVALLERI Road have accessible units?
No, 6272 CAVALLERI Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6272 CAVALLERI Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6272 CAVALLERI Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6272 CAVALLERI Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6272 CAVALLERI Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts