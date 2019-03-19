6272 CAVALLERI Road

Amenities

A private modern enclave with peaceful ocean and mountain views! This completely renovated property encompasses the tranquil Malibu lifestyle. Behind new gates on over 3 acres, the home is flooded with natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and soaring high ceilings. The ground level seamlessly flows from the great room and open-concept kitchen onto an expansive Ipe wood deck. The kitchen features quartz countertops, Wolf appliances, and a Sub-Zero fridge. The mezzanine level boasts a 3-bed guest wing with a separate heating system. The top level features an open walkway leading into the breathtaking master suite with sweeping ocean views to Point Dume, a large walk-in closet, creative-modern bath, and a private deck. Additional large bed/office located on the top level. High-end finishes include new wood floors throughout, starphire glass railing, onyx counters and shiplap. Located in a gated community minutes from pristine beaches, schools, restaurants, and shops.