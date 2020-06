Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful ground up remodel w Smart Home technology boasting above treeline views of Ramirez Cyn and beyond. Walnut and Travertine floors, granite and marble counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. This is a great family home and an entertainers dream home as well!!! Enjoy a short golf cart ride or walk via tunnel under PCH to Paradise Cove and Pt Dume beaches. 3 car attached garage with parking for 10 additional cars. Home is also on the market for sale at $3,995,000.