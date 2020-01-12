All apartments in Malibu
3909 VILLA COSTERA
Last updated January 12 2020 at 2:29 PM

3909 VILLA COSTERA

3909 Villa Costera · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Villa Costera, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Villa Encantada, a magnificent three-story property offers a prime Malibu location with panoramic ocean views. This private gated estate is located just above the La Costa Beach area in a gated community and is situated on just over an acre of landscaped grounds. This Mediterranean masterpiece features 5bedrooms, 6 baths and a large play room. A formal dining room and spacious living room with fireplace and balcony. The gourmet kitchen with breakfast area lead out to the ocean view pool. The den with a fireplace and bar open to a patio and garden. The master suite with sweeping ocean views has a private patio, fireplace, indoor spa tub, a double walk-in closet and vanity. Downstairs is a bonus/gym area, three bedrooms all en-suite that open to a covered veranda overlooking the large lawn. There is also a three-car garage and additional parking off the driveway. Property has deeded rights to the private Malibu La Costa Beach and Tennis Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 VILLA COSTERA have any available units?
3909 VILLA COSTERA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 3909 VILLA COSTERA have?
Some of 3909 VILLA COSTERA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 VILLA COSTERA currently offering any rent specials?
3909 VILLA COSTERA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 VILLA COSTERA pet-friendly?
No, 3909 VILLA COSTERA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 3909 VILLA COSTERA offer parking?
Yes, 3909 VILLA COSTERA offers parking.
Does 3909 VILLA COSTERA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 VILLA COSTERA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 VILLA COSTERA have a pool?
Yes, 3909 VILLA COSTERA has a pool.
Does 3909 VILLA COSTERA have accessible units?
No, 3909 VILLA COSTERA does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 VILLA COSTERA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 VILLA COSTERA has units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 VILLA COSTERA have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 VILLA COSTERA does not have units with air conditioning.
