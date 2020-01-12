3909 VILLA COSTERA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Villa Encantada, a magnificent three-story property offers a prime Malibu location with panoramic ocean views. This private gated estate is located just above the La Costa Beach area in a gated community and is situated on just over an acre of landscaped grounds. This Mediterranean masterpiece features 5bedrooms, 6 baths and a large play room. A formal dining room and spacious living room with fireplace and balcony. The gourmet kitchen with breakfast area lead out to the ocean view pool. The den with a fireplace and bar open to a patio and garden. The master suite with sweeping ocean views has a private patio, fireplace, indoor spa tub, a double walk-in closet and vanity. Downstairs is a bonus/gym area, three bedrooms all en-suite that open to a covered veranda overlooking the large lawn. There is also a three-car garage and additional parking off the driveway. Property has deeded rights to the private Malibu La Costa Beach and Tennis Club.