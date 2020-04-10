All apartments in Malibu
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

31847 BROAD BEACH Road

31847 Broad Beach Road · No Longer Available
Location

31847 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
elevator
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxurious 5 Star beach Living! This immaculate, spacious Broad beach home offers privacy, bright sunny rooms with stunning ocean views, and 3 levels of living space to enjoy. An entertainers delight! Private garden with spa, Billiard room, media room, BBQ area, elevator, 4 car garage, ample parking for guests, large kitchen with French La Cornue range, office, family room and tons of space to relax and unwind on your vacation. Across the street from the beach where you can enjoy the heartwarming sunrises and sunsets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31847 BROAD BEACH Road have any available units?
31847 BROAD BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31847 BROAD BEACH Road have?
Some of 31847 BROAD BEACH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31847 BROAD BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
31847 BROAD BEACH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31847 BROAD BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 31847 BROAD BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31847 BROAD BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 31847 BROAD BEACH Road offers parking.
Does 31847 BROAD BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31847 BROAD BEACH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31847 BROAD BEACH Road have a pool?
No, 31847 BROAD BEACH Road does not have a pool.
Does 31847 BROAD BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 31847 BROAD BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31847 BROAD BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31847 BROAD BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31847 BROAD BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31847 BROAD BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
