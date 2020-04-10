31847 BROAD BEACH Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage elevator pool table hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Luxurious 5 Star beach Living! This immaculate, spacious Broad beach home offers privacy, bright sunny rooms with stunning ocean views, and 3 levels of living space to enjoy. An entertainers delight! Private garden with spa, Billiard room, media room, BBQ area, elevator, 4 car garage, ample parking for guests, large kitchen with French La Cornue range, office, family room and tons of space to relax and unwind on your vacation. Across the street from the beach where you can enjoy the heartwarming sunrises and sunsets!