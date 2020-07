Amenities

Barefoot in Malibu now available for 6 month lease, or less. Located above the beach and just steps to public access stairs down to the sand. Home has three bedrooms and a studio apt attached with kitchenette and queen bed. Master with king size bed, a bunk room sleeps three kids on twin beds. Additional 4th bedroom on first floor. Great room with breathtaking ocean views opens to the deck just above the beach. Dine outside and enjoy the sunset. Gas barbecue on deck.