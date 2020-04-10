All apartments in Malibu
31558 VICTORIA POINT Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

31558 VICTORIA POINT Road

31558 Victoria Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

31558 Victoria Point Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Malibu newer built organic architectural offers sweeping ocean views, massive walls of glass and a flowing open floor plan making it an entertainer's dream. Wood and stone floors throughout, custom-designed cabinetry and built-ins, an exquisite open chef's kitchen, tropical landscaping are just a few of the amazing features in this Tulum vibe home. The grand master suite offers ocean views, a spacious walk-in closet, and luxurious bath retreat. Multiple outdoor decks and seating areas, a private spa, concrete driveway and two-car garage complete this spectacular turn key offering. Ideally located in a gated community guaranteeing utmost privacy and security, with access via a private road to Broad Beach. Price may vary according to dates and terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road have any available units?
31558 VICTORIA POINT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road have?
Some of 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road currently offering any rent specials?
31558 VICTORIA POINT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road pet-friendly?
No, 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road offer parking?
Yes, 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road offers parking.
Does 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road have a pool?
Yes, 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road has a pool.
Does 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road have accessible units?
No, 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31558 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have units with air conditioning.

