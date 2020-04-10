31558 VICTORIA POINT Road

Amenities

This Malibu newer built organic architectural offers sweeping ocean views, massive walls of glass and a flowing open floor plan making it an entertainer's dream. Wood and stone floors throughout, custom-designed cabinetry and built-ins, an exquisite open chef's kitchen, tropical landscaping are just a few of the amazing features in this Tulum vibe home. The grand master suite offers ocean views, a spacious walk-in closet, and luxurious bath retreat. Multiple outdoor decks and seating areas, a private spa, concrete driveway and two-car garage complete this spectacular turn key offering. Ideally located in a gated community guaranteeing utmost privacy and security, with access via a private road to Broad Beach. Price may vary according to dates and terms.