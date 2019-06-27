All apartments in Malibu
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:50 AM

31504 VICTORIA POINT Road

31504 Victoria Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

31504 Victoria Point Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Spectacular ocean and whitewater views from this completely remodeled home off Broad Beach. Situated on a private, gated street this home offers vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and disappearing walls of glass showcasing the majestic cove. Wide plank French oak floors throughout, an expansive great room with fireplace, ocean front dining table with seating for 10, and a Calcutta marble kitchen. Complete with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including the master retreat and private guest suite with a spa and balcony leading to the beach. Other features include a massage and exercise loft, library, elevator and media room with a projection, wine wall and kitchen perfect for entertaining. Also offered for lease at $40,000 per month long term fully furnished and for sale at $13,495,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road have any available units?
31504 VICTORIA POINT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road have?
Some of 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road currently offering any rent specials?
31504 VICTORIA POINT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road pet-friendly?
No, 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road offer parking?
Yes, 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road offers parking.
Does 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road have a pool?
No, 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have a pool.
Does 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road have accessible units?
No, 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31504 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have units with air conditioning.
