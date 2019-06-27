31504 VICTORIA POINT Road

Amenities

Spectacular ocean and whitewater views from this completely remodeled home off Broad Beach. Situated on a private, gated street this home offers vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and disappearing walls of glass showcasing the majestic cove. Wide plank French oak floors throughout, an expansive great room with fireplace, ocean front dining table with seating for 10, and a Calcutta marble kitchen. Complete with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including the master retreat and private guest suite with a spa and balcony leading to the beach. Other features include a massage and exercise loft, library, elevator and media room with a projection, wine wall and kitchen perfect for entertaining. Also offered for lease at $40,000 per month long term fully furnished and for sale at $13,495,000.