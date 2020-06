Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Amazing furnished 3 level town house in great Pt. Dume location close to restaurants, shops, market and beach. High ceilings make this light and bright unit feel spacious and inviting. Unit is a move in ready 1 bedroom + sleeping loft with updated 1 and 1/2 baths. It has newer hardwood floors, fireplace, laundry room with washer and dryer, balconies and Riviera 2 rights for Little Dume beach. Available starting March 5th.