Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road

29221 Heathercliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

29221 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available NOW! Renovations are complete! Upscale surf-chic unit in the highly coveted architectural complex Heathercliff Colony. Unit comes with a BEACH KEY to the exclusive Little Dume beach. Private end unit and gated front entry leads to a large enclosed patio and new landscaping. Inside, ceilings are high, glass block wall and skylight allows for beautiful natural light. The entire complex is gated, 2 car garage/direct access. There is also a community pool. Located directly next to the Point Dume Village for all shopping and dining needs. Short distance to Malibu Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road have any available units?
29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road have?
Some of 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road currently offering any rent specials?
29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road pet-friendly?
No, 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road offer parking?
Yes, 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road offers parking.
Does 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road have a pool?
Yes, 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road has a pool.
Does 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road have accessible units?
No, 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road does not have units with air conditioning.
