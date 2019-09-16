29221 HEATHERCLIFF Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available NOW! Renovations are complete! Upscale surf-chic unit in the highly coveted architectural complex Heathercliff Colony. Unit comes with a BEACH KEY to the exclusive Little Dume beach. Private end unit and gated front entry leads to a large enclosed patio and new landscaping. Inside, ceilings are high, glass block wall and skylight allows for beautiful natural light. The entire complex is gated, 2 car garage/direct access. There is also a community pool. Located directly next to the Point Dume Village for all shopping and dining needs. Short distance to Malibu Elementary School.