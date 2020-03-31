All apartments in Malibu
29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive.
29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive

29008 Cliffside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29008 Cliffside Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Situated on the bluffs of Cliffside Drive is this immaculate one story home with spectacular ocean and bluff views, terrace on the bluff, entertaining decks, direct stairs to beach and Beach Key to Riviera 3. Gated entry with lovely yard and lawns opens into living, den and dining areas and kitchen with breakfast room and a beautiful bluff side master suite, all of which enjoy magnificent ocean views. There are two other bedrooms which share a bath and a fourth bedroom with kitchenette, bath and separate entrance. Privacy and views abound. Asking $35,000 per month July and August, $19,500 per month non summer months. Call Listing Agent for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive have any available units?
29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive have?
Some of 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive have a pool?
No, 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

