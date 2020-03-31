29008 CLIFFSIDE Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Situated on the bluffs of Cliffside Drive is this immaculate one story home with spectacular ocean and bluff views, terrace on the bluff, entertaining decks, direct stairs to beach and Beach Key to Riviera 3. Gated entry with lovely yard and lawns opens into living, den and dining areas and kitchen with breakfast room and a beautiful bluff side master suite, all of which enjoy magnificent ocean views. There are two other bedrooms which share a bath and a fourth bedroom with kitchenette, bath and separate entrance. Privacy and views abound. Asking $35,000 per month July and August, $19,500 per month non summer months. Call Listing Agent for availability.