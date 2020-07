Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming high quality European cottage in quiet Gated Ramirez canyon on over 1/2 acre. This recently remodeled furnished home is available for stays of 31 days or more only from now thru May of 2019. Ideal for a single person, couple, or small family. In town for business? Waiting for a remodel to be completed