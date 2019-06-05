All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 26665 SEAGULL Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
26665 SEAGULL Way
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:56 PM

26665 SEAGULL Way

26665 Seagull Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26665 Seagull Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Condo in desired Beachfront Complex of Tivoli Cove. This unit is one of the largest in the complex, just under 1000 sq.ft. This lovely two story condo, with loft, is light and bright and newly completed remodel, which includes; Brand new French white oak flooring throughout, Fireplace in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Generous loft with views of the pool and outdoor lounging areas. The kitchen is newly designed with granite counter tops and updated appliances. The living area includes a flat screen TV. Complex amenities include; 24 hour gated security, pool spa, gym, tennis and bbq area with direct beach access. Available for Lease July 17th, one year minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26665 SEAGULL Way have any available units?
26665 SEAGULL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 26665 SEAGULL Way have?
Some of 26665 SEAGULL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26665 SEAGULL Way currently offering any rent specials?
26665 SEAGULL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26665 SEAGULL Way pet-friendly?
No, 26665 SEAGULL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 26665 SEAGULL Way offer parking?
Yes, 26665 SEAGULL Way offers parking.
Does 26665 SEAGULL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26665 SEAGULL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26665 SEAGULL Way have a pool?
Yes, 26665 SEAGULL Way has a pool.
Does 26665 SEAGULL Way have accessible units?
No, 26665 SEAGULL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 26665 SEAGULL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26665 SEAGULL Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 26665 SEAGULL Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 26665 SEAGULL Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts