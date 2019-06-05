26665 SEAGULL Way

Amenities

Beautiful Condo in desired Beachfront Complex of Tivoli Cove. This unit is one of the largest in the complex, just under 1000 sq.ft. This lovely two story condo, with loft, is light and bright and newly completed remodel, which includes; Brand new French white oak flooring throughout, Fireplace in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Generous loft with views of the pool and outdoor lounging areas. The kitchen is newly designed with granite counter tops and updated appliances. The living area includes a flat screen TV. Complex amenities include; 24 hour gated security, pool spa, gym, tennis and bbq area with direct beach access. Available for Lease July 17th, one year minimum