All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive

26502 Latigo Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26502 Latigo Shore Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Absolutely stunning & sophisticated resort style beachfront home will make you feel as though you're on vacation. Beautifully furnished & designed with all top quality finishes. Fabulous gourmet kitchen, spacious, comfortable living room w/fireplace & oceanfront deck with spectacular ocean views greet you upon entry. Mid-level has 2 oceanfront bedroom suites w/decks including the large Master which also has a fireplace. Lower level includes 3rd oceanfront suite as well as a den/tv room which flows to the large outdoor living area with Ipe wood deck, jacuzzi, overhead heaters, outdoor shower & steps to sandy beach. Beach views from every room, surf point out front & magical tide pools at low tide. Private street with ample parking. NOT AVAILABLE LONG TERM. $49,000 summer months. Call for off-season price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive have any available units?
26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive have?
Some of 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive offers parking.
Does 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive has a pool.
Does 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts