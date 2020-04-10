26502 LATIGO SHORE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Absolutely stunning & sophisticated resort style beachfront home will make you feel as though you're on vacation. Beautifully furnished & designed with all top quality finishes. Fabulous gourmet kitchen, spacious, comfortable living room w/fireplace & oceanfront deck with spectacular ocean views greet you upon entry. Mid-level has 2 oceanfront bedroom suites w/decks including the large Master which also has a fireplace. Lower level includes 3rd oceanfront suite as well as a den/tv room which flows to the large outdoor living area with Ipe wood deck, jacuzzi, overhead heaters, outdoor shower & steps to sandy beach. Beach views from every room, surf point out front & magical tide pools at low tide. Private street with ample parking. NOT AVAILABLE LONG TERM. $49,000 summer months. Call for off-season price.