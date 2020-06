Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious beautifully appointed Beach-Front unit. Fresh paint, wood flooring and carpet. Private Master Bedroom on the water with fireplace and deck. Great Kitchen with Bar and Dinning. Living room opens up to a beach front deck. Located on a private driveway off of the PCH. Centrally located with easy access to the Latigo Beach Surf Break and Solstice Hiking Trails. Private steps to the sand with plenty of storage for your water toys. Available short term @ $21,000 per month.