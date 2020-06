Amenities

Experience beach living right on Malibu Beach! Conveniently situated right on the beach with panoramic view of the ocean. Open floor plan with furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, and dining room. French oak hardwood floors, granite counters. Property has private entrance, laundry, air conditioning, and is at ground level. Done to perfection. Available for a 1 year lease at $10,000 per month or for $15,000 month to month.