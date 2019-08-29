All apartments in Malibu
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

24644 MALIBU Road

24644 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
Location

24644 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Available Feb. 10 - June 24, 2019 and again starting Sept. 1, leased July and August. Great Malibu Road Beach home. Gated entry leads you to a great entertaining seating and BBQ area. Entry level has very spacious open living, kitchen and dining areas, large entertaining deck off of living area, powder room, and 2 bedrooms with full bath. Lower level with oceanfront master suite, walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub, shower and sauna. 2 bonus rooms, great for office/gym/baby's room and additional full bath. Separate guest room/4th bedroom, walk-in closet and bath above garage with wet bar and deck. Easy beach access to a great sandy stretch of beach on Malibu Rd. Outdoor hot and cold shower. This home shows very nicely. Offered furnished or unfurnished for longer rentals beginning Sept. 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24644 MALIBU Road have any available units?
24644 MALIBU Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 24644 MALIBU Road have?
Some of 24644 MALIBU Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24644 MALIBU Road currently offering any rent specials?
24644 MALIBU Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24644 MALIBU Road pet-friendly?
No, 24644 MALIBU Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 24644 MALIBU Road offer parking?
Yes, 24644 MALIBU Road offers parking.
Does 24644 MALIBU Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24644 MALIBU Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24644 MALIBU Road have a pool?
No, 24644 MALIBU Road does not have a pool.
Does 24644 MALIBU Road have accessible units?
No, 24644 MALIBU Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24644 MALIBU Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24644 MALIBU Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24644 MALIBU Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24644 MALIBU Road does not have units with air conditioning.
