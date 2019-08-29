24644 MALIBU Road

Amenities

Available Feb. 10 - June 24, 2019 and again starting Sept. 1, leased July and August. Great Malibu Road Beach home. Gated entry leads you to a great entertaining seating and BBQ area. Entry level has very spacious open living, kitchen and dining areas, large entertaining deck off of living area, powder room, and 2 bedrooms with full bath. Lower level with oceanfront master suite, walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub, shower and sauna. 2 bonus rooms, great for office/gym/baby's room and additional full bath. Separate guest room/4th bedroom, walk-in closet and bath above garage with wet bar and deck. Easy beach access to a great sandy stretch of beach on Malibu Rd. Outdoor hot and cold shower. This home shows very nicely. Offered furnished or unfurnished for longer rentals beginning Sept. 1.