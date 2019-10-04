All apartments in Malibu
23929 DE VILLE WAY
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

23929 DE VILLE WAY

23929 De Ville Way · No Longer Available
Location

23929 De Ville Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
In the desirable Toscana Complex, this bright, beautiful Mediterranean condo has the size & feeling of a home, from the fountain walkway entry to the private yard w/panoramic ocean views. Entertainer's residence w/open-plan layout, coffered ceilings, wood & travertine floors, & great flow. Two steps lead down to ocean-view family room, chef's kitchen w/granite countertops & Viking appliances, chandelier dining area, & living room w/FP & expansive views both of the ocean & mountains. Windows & doors open onto flagstone patio & landscaped yard w/views from downtown Malibu to Catalina. Curved staircase ascends to a large landing that could be an office. Three bdrms include ocean-view owner's suite w/spacious closet, private ocean-view deck, & 2-sided FP facing both the bdrm & the luxurious master bath. Unit has 2-car garage, plus 2-car parking in front of the garage in addition to the guest parking the complex offers, as well as access to the community pool, spa, & clubhouse w/fitness rm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23929 DE VILLE WAY have any available units?
23929 DE VILLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 23929 DE VILLE WAY have?
Some of 23929 DE VILLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23929 DE VILLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
23929 DE VILLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23929 DE VILLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 23929 DE VILLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 23929 DE VILLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 23929 DE VILLE WAY offers parking.
Does 23929 DE VILLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23929 DE VILLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23929 DE VILLE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 23929 DE VILLE WAY has a pool.
Does 23929 DE VILLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 23929 DE VILLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 23929 DE VILLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23929 DE VILLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 23929 DE VILLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 23929 DE VILLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
