23929 DE VILLE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

In the desirable Toscana Complex, this bright, beautiful Mediterranean condo has the size & feeling of a home, from the fountain walkway entry to the private yard w/panoramic ocean views. Entertainer's residence w/open-plan layout, coffered ceilings, wood & travertine floors, & great flow. Two steps lead down to ocean-view family room, chef's kitchen w/granite countertops & Viking appliances, chandelier dining area, & living room w/FP & expansive views both of the ocean & mountains. Windows & doors open onto flagstone patio & landscaped yard w/views from downtown Malibu to Catalina. Curved staircase ascends to a large landing that could be an office. Three bdrms include ocean-view owner's suite w/spacious closet, private ocean-view deck, & 2-sided FP facing both the bdrm & the luxurious master bath. Unit has 2-car garage, plus 2-car parking in front of the garage in addition to the guest parking the complex offers, as well as access to the community pool, spa, & clubhouse w/fitness rm.