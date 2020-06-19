23816 MALIBU ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Unparalleled elegance & modern comforts unit in this gated/private 2-story, 3BR/3.5BA Creston® Malibu beach house w/detached 2-story, 3BR GH in the heart of Malibu. The main house, w/wood ceilings, walls & floors throughout offers an ocean view living room/dining area w/FP that flows into a sunroom w/glass sliders that open to a huge entertainers patio w/BBQ island/bar, outdoor shower, ample storage for sports equipment & raised wood deck, right on the sandy beach; gourmet marble island kitchen w/breakfast area w/FP; luxurious ocean view owner's suite w/FP, huge sunroom/sitting area, private balcony, large closet & spa-like bath w/steam shower & jet tub; plus 2-en-suite bdrms w/steam showers. The 1st floor GH has a 1BR suite w/2-baths, living room & kitchenette. The 2nd level, w/private entrance, has a 2BR suite w/bath & kitchenette w/dining area. Separating the main house & GH is a beautifully landscaped yard w/mature trees, pool/spa & 2nd BBQ area. Available starting Sept. 1, 2020.