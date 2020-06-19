All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
23816 MALIBU ROAD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

23816 MALIBU ROAD

23816 Malibu Road · (310) 457-3995
Location

23816 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Unparalleled elegance & modern comforts unit in this gated/private 2-story, 3BR/3.5BA Creston® Malibu beach house w/detached 2-story, 3BR GH in the heart of Malibu. The main house, w/wood ceilings, walls & floors throughout offers an ocean view living room/dining area w/FP that flows into a sunroom w/glass sliders that open to a huge entertainers patio w/BBQ island/bar, outdoor shower, ample storage for sports equipment & raised wood deck, right on the sandy beach; gourmet marble island kitchen w/breakfast area w/FP; luxurious ocean view owner's suite w/FP, huge sunroom/sitting area, private balcony, large closet & spa-like bath w/steam shower & jet tub; plus 2-en-suite bdrms w/steam showers. The 1st floor GH has a 1BR suite w/2-baths, living room & kitchenette. The 2nd level, w/private entrance, has a 2BR suite w/bath & kitchenette w/dining area. Separating the main house & GH is a beautifully landscaped yard w/mature trees, pool/spa & 2nd BBQ area. Available starting Sept. 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23816 MALIBU ROAD have any available units?
23816 MALIBU ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 23816 MALIBU ROAD have?
Some of 23816 MALIBU ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23816 MALIBU ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
23816 MALIBU ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23816 MALIBU ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 23816 MALIBU ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 23816 MALIBU ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 23816 MALIBU ROAD does offer parking.
Does 23816 MALIBU ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23816 MALIBU ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23816 MALIBU ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 23816 MALIBU ROAD has a pool.
Does 23816 MALIBU ROAD have accessible units?
No, 23816 MALIBU ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 23816 MALIBU ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 23816 MALIBU ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23816 MALIBU ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 23816 MALIBU ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
