21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking tennis court

This richly landscaped Traditional-style Malibu home is bright and comfortable, with easy flow and lovely character. Centrally located on a lot of apx 7,799 SF, the 3-bedroom home has a main-level master suite and 2- bedrooms upstairs. The formal living room and family room have beautiful wood floors, exposed-beam ceilings, and nearly wall-size brick fireplaces. The living room also has a built-in storage bench below a wall of windows w/wood shutters. The family room has glass/wood sliding doors opening onto a large flagstone backyard patio and the terraced garden with its meandering pathway. There is a formal dining room, also w/wood floors, and a charming kitchen w/white tile countertops and glazed tile flooring. A partial wall opens from the kitchen into the family room for congenial entertaining. A powder room and laundry room complete the main level. The home has a detached 2-car garage w/room for guest parking. La Costa Beach & Tennis Club membership available for additional fee.