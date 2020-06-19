All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

21613 Pacific Coast Highway · (310) 457-3995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21613 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
tennis court
This richly landscaped Traditional-style Malibu home is bright and comfortable, with easy flow and lovely character. Centrally located on a lot of apx 7,799 SF, the 3-bedroom home has a main-level master suite and 2- bedrooms upstairs. The formal living room and family room have beautiful wood floors, exposed-beam ceilings, and nearly wall-size brick fireplaces. The living room also has a built-in storage bench below a wall of windows w/wood shutters. The family room has glass/wood sliding doors opening onto a large flagstone backyard patio and the terraced garden with its meandering pathway. There is a formal dining room, also w/wood floors, and a charming kitchen w/white tile countertops and glazed tile flooring. A partial wall opens from the kitchen into the family room for congenial entertaining. A powder room and laundry room complete the main level. The home has a detached 2-car garage w/room for guest parking. La Costa Beach & Tennis Club membership available for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have any available units?
21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have?
Some of 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does offer parking.
Does 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity