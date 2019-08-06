21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new just completed stunning remodeled 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms plus a separate 1 bed/1 bath studio apartment. Fully furnished to the "9's". Vaulted ceilings and large windows capture the south facing light and Peek a boo ocean views too. The living room has lots of seating around the vintage "Malm" fireplace with flat screen TV. The large Brand new kitchen is open to the dinning room. 2 master suites both with private bathrooms and two more bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Next to garage is a separate studio apt with private bath. Perfect for guests or as a home office. ***La Costa Beach Club Membership is available to tenants for additional amount*** Easy to show.