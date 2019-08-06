All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway

21555 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21555 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new just completed stunning remodeled 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms plus a separate 1 bed/1 bath studio apartment. Fully furnished to the "9's". Vaulted ceilings and large windows capture the south facing light and Peek a boo ocean views too. The living room has lots of seating around the vintage "Malm" fireplace with flat screen TV. The large Brand new kitchen is open to the dinning room. 2 master suites both with private bathrooms and two more bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Next to garage is a separate studio apt with private bath. Perfect for guests or as a home office. ***La Costa Beach Club Membership is available to tenants for additional amount*** Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 21555 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts