Malibu, CA
20734 BIG ROCK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20734 BIG ROCK Drive

20734 Big Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20734 Big Rock Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Captivating Mid-Century modern home with pristine ocean views! This luxurious, gated, one story home offers a welcoming feeling of privacy and relaxation. Additional bonus room great for office/den. Wall to wall windows in the living room, dining area, and master suite make it a haven for gazing at the spectacular ocean views and enjoying the heartwarming sunrises and sunsets. Expansive wood decks perfect for entertaining your guests and having BBQ's. There is a separate pool area with additional private ocean view deck. The kitchen is warm and inviting with a magical handmade French stove, new Meile refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room and pantry adjacent to the kitchen. The entire property has Lutron energy saving lighting and Sonos wireless home sound system. Your dream home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20734 BIG ROCK Drive have any available units?
20734 BIG ROCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20734 BIG ROCK Drive have?
Some of 20734 BIG ROCK Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20734 BIG ROCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20734 BIG ROCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20734 BIG ROCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20734 BIG ROCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20734 BIG ROCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20734 BIG ROCK Drive offers parking.
Does 20734 BIG ROCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20734 BIG ROCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20734 BIG ROCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20734 BIG ROCK Drive has a pool.
Does 20734 BIG ROCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 20734 BIG ROCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20734 BIG ROCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20734 BIG ROCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20734 BIG ROCK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20734 BIG ROCK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
