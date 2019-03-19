20734 BIG ROCK Drive

Amenities

Captivating Mid-Century modern home with pristine ocean views! This luxurious, gated, one story home offers a welcoming feeling of privacy and relaxation. Additional bonus room great for office/den. Wall to wall windows in the living room, dining area, and master suite make it a haven for gazing at the spectacular ocean views and enjoying the heartwarming sunrises and sunsets. Expansive wood decks perfect for entertaining your guests and having BBQ's. There is a separate pool area with additional private ocean view deck. The kitchen is warm and inviting with a magical handmade French stove, new Meile refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room and pantry adjacent to the kitchen. The entire property has Lutron energy saving lighting and Sonos wireless home sound system. Your dream home awaits!