All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
20727 EAGLEPASS Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:44 PM

20727 EAGLEPASS Drive

20727 Eagle Pass Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20727 Eagle Pass Dr, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Modern & efficient living at its best featured in this 1-story home with exceptional white water ocean and mountain views. Designed and built to meet LEED standards, this home is appointed with the finest amenities; floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors opening to a private flat yard, covered patios, and expansive decks all of which embrace the dramatic pristine & unobstructed ocean/mountain views. Detailed and careful thought went into every element of design; custom 3 sided fireplace, custom cabinetry, custom closet build-outs, French oak wood floors, custom windows with window seats, energy efficient appliances, A/C and security cameras, surround sound and power shades. Situated on a private cul-de-sac street only 1 mile from PCH. Enjoy the benefits of this beautiful design with sensational views within 10 Miles to Santa Monica! Available for lease immediately, also available furnished at $25,000/Month and for sale at $3,500,000 - See MLS #18-410536.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive have any available units?
20727 EAGLEPASS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive have?
Some of 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20727 EAGLEPASS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive offers parking.
Does 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive have a pool?
No, 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive have accessible units?
No, 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20727 EAGLEPASS Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts