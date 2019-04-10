20727 EAGLEPASS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Modern & efficient living at its best featured in this 1-story home with exceptional white water ocean and mountain views. Designed and built to meet LEED standards, this home is appointed with the finest amenities; floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors opening to a private flat yard, covered patios, and expansive decks all of which embrace the dramatic pristine & unobstructed ocean/mountain views. Detailed and careful thought went into every element of design; custom 3 sided fireplace, custom cabinetry, custom closet build-outs, French oak wood floors, custom windows with window seats, energy efficient appliances, A/C and security cameras, surround sound and power shades. Situated on a private cul-de-sac street only 1 mile from PCH. Enjoy the benefits of this beautiful design with sensational views within 10 Miles to Santa Monica! Available for lease immediately, also available furnished at $25,000/Month and for sale at $3,500,000 - See MLS #18-410536.