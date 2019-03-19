All apartments in Malibu
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway

20526 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

20526 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located directly on the water at Las Flores Beach, this fully furnished property has missed no detail. Boasting large open concept kitchen, dining, and living, this home comes fully equipped with Viking appliances, designer furniture, smart TVs, and hardwood flooring. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms including en-sutie master with breathtaking ocean views and separate sitting area. Additional bonus area with full size bed. Enjoying lounging on the rooftop deck to the sounds of tranquil crashing waves below. Barbecue, Jacuzzi, two-car garage, and gated entry complete this offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
