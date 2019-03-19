20526 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located directly on the water at Las Flores Beach, this fully furnished property has missed no detail. Boasting large open concept kitchen, dining, and living, this home comes fully equipped with Viking appliances, designer furniture, smart TVs, and hardwood flooring. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms including en-sutie master with breathtaking ocean views and separate sitting area. Additional bonus area with full size bed. Enjoying lounging on the rooftop deck to the sounds of tranquil crashing waves below. Barbecue, Jacuzzi, two-car garage, and gated entry complete this offering.