All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 19640 Pacific Coast Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
19640 Pacific Coast Highway
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

19640 Pacific Coast Highway

19640 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19640 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
AVAILABLE MARCH 20, 2020 - AUGUST 31, 2020. ONE MONTH MINIMUM MONTLY RATES: APRIL $25,000.00, MAY $25,000.00, JUNE $45,000.00, JULY $65,000.00, AUGUST $65,000.00. Everything about this home is top of the line, first class and immaculately clean. Completely renovated in 2019, this designer decorated residence features all new furniture. The oceanfront residence is gated and sits directly on the Pacific Ocean with it\'s own access to a private beach. Step out of your back door to play in the surf, walk along the, or watch for whales and dolphins from the comfort of your chaise lounge. A few steps out of the front door and you’ll find world-class dining, shopping and hiking. Day trips are easy. Whether you feel like driving to Santa Barbara for the day, or hanging out on the boardwalk in Venice, walking on the Promenade in Santa Monica, bringing the kids to Universal Studios, or visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The house is situated only minutes from Pepperdine University, and easy access to UCLA and USC, the 10, 405 and Los Angeles airport. Bedding Configuration: Bedroom 1 has 1 King Bed with en-suite full bathroom Bedroom 2 has 1 King Bed with en-suite full bathroom Bedroom 3 has 4 Double beds with en-suite bathroom (2 double bunks) Bedroom 4 has 2 Double beds with en-suite bathroom (1 double bunk) NOTE: Bedroom 4 is a an open loft and does not have room darkening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19640 Pacific Coast Highway have any available units?
19640 Pacific Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
Is 19640 Pacific Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
19640 Pacific Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19640 Pacific Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 19640 Pacific Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 19640 Pacific Coast Highway offer parking?
No, 19640 Pacific Coast Highway does not offer parking.
Does 19640 Pacific Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19640 Pacific Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19640 Pacific Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 19640 Pacific Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 19640 Pacific Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 19640 Pacific Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 19640 Pacific Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 19640 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19640 Pacific Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 19640 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts