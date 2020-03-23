19640 Pacific Coast Highway

Amenities

AVAILABLE MARCH 20, 2020 - AUGUST 31, 2020. ONE MONTH MINIMUM MONTLY RATES: APRIL $25,000.00, MAY $25,000.00, JUNE $45,000.00, JULY $65,000.00, AUGUST $65,000.00. Everything about this home is top of the line, first class and immaculately clean. Completely renovated in 2019, this designer decorated residence features all new furniture. The oceanfront residence is gated and sits directly on the Pacific Ocean with it\'s own access to a private beach. Step out of your back door to play in the surf, walk along the, or watch for whales and dolphins from the comfort of your chaise lounge. A few steps out of the front door and you’ll find world-class dining, shopping and hiking. Day trips are easy. Whether you feel like driving to Santa Barbara for the day, or hanging out on the boardwalk in Venice, walking on the Promenade in Santa Monica, bringing the kids to Universal Studios, or visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The house is situated only minutes from Pepperdine University, and easy access to UCLA and USC, the 10, 405 and Los Angeles airport. Bedding Configuration: Bedroom 1 has 1 King Bed with en-suite full bathroom Bedroom 2 has 1 King Bed with en-suite full bathroom Bedroom 3 has 4 Double beds with en-suite bathroom (2 double bunks) Bedroom 4 has 2 Double beds with en-suite bathroom (1 double bunk) NOTE: Bedroom 4 is a an open loft and does not have room darkening.