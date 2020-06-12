/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
161 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
21 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,917
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Almond Grove
6 Units Available
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1071 sqft
Apartment community with many trees, hot tub, pool, gym and covered parking. 1-2 bedroom units have granite counters, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Two-block walk to downtown Los Gatos.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
203 Escobar Ave
203 Escobar Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1054 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of
Results within 5 miles of Los Gatos
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Loma Linda
45 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
42 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,586
1130 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northlake
12 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
City Center
10 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
The Old Quad
33 Units Available
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Dry Creek
10 Units Available
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Campbell
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Blossom Valley
15 Units Available
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1064 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Blossom Valley
10 Units Available
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1027 sqft
The great outdoors is just outside your window at Almaden Lake Village. Apartments feature modern floor-plans and high-end fixtures, as well as on-site amenities that include pool, spa, fitness, business center, package pick-up, and parking.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1083 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Union
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Blackford
103 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
30 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Central Campbell
14 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1064 sqft
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
27 Units Available
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1263 sqft
More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle! Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Willow Glen
19 Units Available
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1093 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
