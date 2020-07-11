948 WELDWOOD CT #2

Amenities
DOWNSTAIRS UNIT IN LOS GATOS Area near El Camino Hospital, & Netfilx's - Apartment
Type: DOWNSTAIRS Apartment with detached one car carport
Address: 948 Weldwood Ct, Unit 2 Los Gatos, Ca 95032
Location: Close to Knowles Dr and Los Gatos El Camino Hospital
Rooms:1 bedrooms,1 full bathroom
Sq. feet: 800 sq feet
Details: Unit located on a cul- de-sac off Castlewood. 1 bedroom unit with spacious kitchen, tile counters, plenty of cabinet space.Carpets in living room and bedrooms
Nice size bedroom. Appliances include, refrigerator, and dishwasher
Great location close to dining, parks, Los Gatos El Camino hospital, Netflix and Roku.
Many local cultural attractions, including the art and history museums, Montalvo Arts Center, and Hakone Japanese Garden. Also near large parks and nature preserves like Heintz Open Space, Vasona Lake, and Lexington Reservoir.
Coin operated washer and dryer, tenant pays PG&E. Water $40 to owner and garbage included in monthly rent. Gardener included
One year lease. Available NOW- Call Linda at 408-355-1548
Rent: $2,000
Security deposit $2,100
Available: NOW
