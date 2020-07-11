All apartments in Los Gatos
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

948 WELDWOOD CT #2

948 Weldwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

948 Weldwood Court, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
DOWNSTAIRS UNIT IN LOS GATOS Area near El Camino Hospital, & Netfilx's - Apartment
Type: DOWNSTAIRS Apartment with detached one car carport
Address: 948 Weldwood Ct, Unit 2 Los Gatos, Ca 95032
Location: Close to Knowles Dr and Los Gatos El Camino Hospital
Rooms:1 bedrooms,1 full bathroom
Sq. feet: 800 sq feet
Details: Unit located on a cul- de-sac off Castlewood. 1 bedroom unit with spacious kitchen, tile counters, plenty of cabinet space.Carpets in living room and bedrooms
Nice size bedroom. Appliances include, refrigerator, and dishwasher
Great location close to dining, parks, Los Gatos El Camino hospital, Netflix and Roku.
Many local cultural attractions, including the art and history museums, Montalvo Arts Center, and Hakone Japanese Garden. Also near large parks and nature preserves like Heintz Open Space, Vasona Lake, and Lexington Reservoir.
Coin operated washer and dryer, tenant pays PG&E. Water $40 to owner and garbage included in monthly rent. Gardener included
One year lease. Available NOW- Call Linda at 408-355-1548
Rent: $2,000
Security deposit $2,100
Available: NOW

(RLNE5823741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 have any available units?
948 WELDWOOD CT #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Gatos, CA.
What amenities does 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 have?
Some of 948 WELDWOOD CT #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 currently offering any rent specials?
948 WELDWOOD CT #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 pet-friendly?
No, 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 offer parking?
Yes, 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 offers parking.
Does 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 have a pool?
No, 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 does not have a pool.
Does 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 have accessible units?
No, 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 WELDWOOD CT #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
