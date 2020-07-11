948 WELDWOOD CT #2

Amenities

DOWNSTAIRS UNIT IN LOS GATOS Area near El Camino Hospital, & Netfilx's - Apartment

Type: DOWNSTAIRS Apartment with detached one car carport

Address: 948 Weldwood Ct, Unit 2 Los Gatos, Ca 95032

Location: Close to Knowles Dr and Los Gatos El Camino Hospital

Rooms:1 bedrooms,1 full bathroom

Sq. feet: 800 sq feet

Details: Unit located on a cul- de-sac off Castlewood. 1 bedroom unit with spacious kitchen, tile counters, plenty of cabinet space.Carpets in living room and bedrooms

Nice size bedroom. Appliances include, refrigerator, and dishwasher

Great location close to dining, parks, Los Gatos El Camino hospital, Netflix and Roku.

Many local cultural attractions, including the art and history museums, Montalvo Arts Center, and Hakone Japanese Garden. Also near large parks and nature preserves like Heintz Open Space, Vasona Lake, and Lexington Reservoir.

Coin operated washer and dryer, tenant pays PG&E. Water $40 to owner and garbage included in monthly rent. Gardener included

One year lease. Available NOW- Call Linda at 408-355-1548

Rent: $2,000

Security deposit $2,100

Available: NOW



