189 Smith Ranch Court

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Available 07/03/20 Smith Ranch Court, TOP LOS GATOS SCHOOLS - Property Id: 58833



The covered entry porch welcomes you home. This executive home has high ceilings and expansive tile throughout the kitchen, family room, living room & downstairs half bath. Premium carpet leads upstairs to a 3+1 bedroom layout. Built as a 4th bedroom, this layout has a home office/den/loft/extra bedroom flexibility not often found.



Spacious master bedroom suite has a large bathroom with separate soaking tub and large walk-in-closet. Upstairs laundry with included washer/dryer unit. Private back yard with owner provided table/chairs and loungers. Dual level air conditioning, lots of storage and owner provided gardener makes relaxing a first priority.



TOP RATED LOS GATOS SCHOOLS (Daves, Fisher, Los Gatos High). There is easy access to Highway 85, and Netflix corporate office and Bay Club Courtside are a short walk away. Sorry, no pets.



*DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.* AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING JUNE 23rd. DATE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: JULY 3rd.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58833

No Pets Allowed



