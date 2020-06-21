All apartments in Los Gatos
189 Smith Ranch Court

Location

189 Smith Ranch Court, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $5900 · Avail. Jul 3

$5,900

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Available 07/03/20 Smith Ranch Court, TOP LOS GATOS SCHOOLS - Property Id: 58833

The covered entry porch welcomes you home. This executive home has high ceilings and expansive tile throughout the kitchen, family room, living room & downstairs half bath. Premium carpet leads upstairs to a 3+1 bedroom layout. Built as a 4th bedroom, this layout has a home office/den/loft/extra bedroom flexibility not often found.

Spacious master bedroom suite has a large bathroom with separate soaking tub and large walk-in-closet. Upstairs laundry with included washer/dryer unit. Private back yard with owner provided table/chairs and loungers. Dual level air conditioning, lots of storage and owner provided gardener makes relaxing a first priority.

TOP RATED LOS GATOS SCHOOLS (Daves, Fisher, Los Gatos High). There is easy access to Highway 85, and Netflix corporate office and Bay Club Courtside are a short walk away. Sorry, no pets.

*DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.* AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING JUNE 23rd. DATE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: JULY 3rd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58833
Property Id 58833

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

