Corteen Place

Amenities
Unit 106 Available 07/01/20 Fully remodeled 2 bed in Valley Village - Property Id: 146814
Vibrant 2bed/ 2bath in the heart of Valley Village. Walking distance to a variety of stores while just off main roads, to allow for a quiet and relaxing community.
Recessed lighting, marble counters, and hardwood flooring all add to this unique and bright feeling within a great community of friends and neighbors.
This building includes; Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, on-site Laundry Room, Bar-B-Que and Gated parking with 2 assigned spaces.
Located near several supermarkets, Starbucks (including drive thru), LA Fitness, Los Angeles Valley College, the Orange Line Busway system, and the 101 & 170 Freeways.
Minutes away from Studio City and the No Ho Arts District... Definitely a must see!
**MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT**
*No dogs*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146814
Property Id 146814
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5790533)