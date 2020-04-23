All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Corteen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Corteen Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

Corteen Place

5259 Corteen Place · (747) 229-4761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5259 Corteen Place, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
Unit 106 Available 07/01/20 Fully remodeled 2 bed in Valley Village - Property Id: 146814

Vibrant 2bed/ 2bath in the heart of Valley Village. Walking distance to a variety of stores while just off main roads, to allow for a quiet and relaxing community.

Recessed lighting, marble counters, and hardwood flooring all add to this unique and bright feeling within a great community of friends and neighbors.

This building includes; Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, on-site Laundry Room, Bar-B-Que and Gated parking with 2 assigned spaces.

Located near several supermarkets, Starbucks (including drive thru), LA Fitness, Los Angeles Valley College, the Orange Line Busway system, and the 101 & 170 Freeways.

Minutes away from Studio City and the No Ho Arts District... Definitely a must see!

**MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT**
*No dogs*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146814
Property Id 146814

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5790533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Corteen Place have any available units?
Corteen Place has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Corteen Place have?
Some of Corteen Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Corteen Place currently offering any rent specials?
Corteen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Corteen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Corteen Place is pet friendly.
Does Corteen Place offer parking?
Yes, Corteen Place does offer parking.
Does Corteen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Corteen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Corteen Place have a pool?
Yes, Corteen Place has a pool.
Does Corteen Place have accessible units?
No, Corteen Place does not have accessible units.
Does Corteen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Corteen Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Corteen Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity