Corteen Place

Unit 106 Available 07/01/20 Fully remodeled 2 bed in Valley Village - Property Id: 146814



Vibrant 2bed/ 2bath in the heart of Valley Village. Walking distance to a variety of stores while just off main roads, to allow for a quiet and relaxing community.



Recessed lighting, marble counters, and hardwood flooring all add to this unique and bright feeling within a great community of friends and neighbors.



This building includes; Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, on-site Laundry Room, Bar-B-Que and Gated parking with 2 assigned spaces.



Located near several supermarkets, Starbucks (including drive thru), LA Fitness, Los Angeles Valley College, the Orange Line Busway system, and the 101 & 170 Freeways.



Minutes away from Studio City and the No Ho Arts District... Definitely a must see!



**MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT**

*No dogs*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146814

Property Id 146814



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5790533)