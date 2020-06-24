Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8375 Fullbright Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:36 AM
8375 Fullbright Avenue
8375 Fullbright Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8375 Fullbright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Vacant and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8375 Fullbright Avenue have any available units?
8375 Fullbright Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8375 Fullbright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8375 Fullbright Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8375 Fullbright Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8375 Fullbright Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8375 Fullbright Avenue offer parking?
No, 8375 Fullbright Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8375 Fullbright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8375 Fullbright Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8375 Fullbright Avenue have a pool?
No, 8375 Fullbright Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8375 Fullbright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8375 Fullbright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8375 Fullbright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8375 Fullbright Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8375 Fullbright Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8375 Fullbright Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
