Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

8158 Tianna Road

8158 Tianna Road · No Longer Available
Location

8158 Tianna Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Introducing a cozy, 2-story, private Traditional Estate on a cul-de-sac in the Wonderland Elementary School District, right off Laurel Canyon Blvd. offering panoramic canyon views. the entrance is complimented by stone-tile flooring, leading straight to the living room/family room & include high vaulted ceilings across both spaces with visible canyon views. The fully equipped kitchen, adjacent to the dining area, includes a center island and breakfast bar, featuring all stainless-steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Heating upnthe hardwood stairwell & entering the master bedroom, features a fully re-modeled en-suit bathroom, fireplace and large walk-in closet. The master bedroom overlooks canyon views, pool & lounge area, with an adjacent, private and beautifully maintained landscape on the side of the home. Pool Service Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8158 Tianna Road have any available units?
8158 Tianna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8158 Tianna Road have?
Some of 8158 Tianna Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8158 Tianna Road currently offering any rent specials?
8158 Tianna Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8158 Tianna Road pet-friendly?
No, 8158 Tianna Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8158 Tianna Road offer parking?
Yes, 8158 Tianna Road offers parking.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8158 Tianna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have a pool?
Yes, 8158 Tianna Road has a pool.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have accessible units?
No, 8158 Tianna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8158 Tianna Road has units with dishwashers.
