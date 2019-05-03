8158 Tianna Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Introducing a cozy, 2-story, private Traditional Estate on a cul-de-sac in the Wonderland Elementary School District, right off Laurel Canyon Blvd. offering panoramic canyon views. the entrance is complimented by stone-tile flooring, leading straight to the living room/family room & include high vaulted ceilings across both spaces with visible canyon views. The fully equipped kitchen, adjacent to the dining area, includes a center island and breakfast bar, featuring all stainless-steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Heating upnthe hardwood stairwell & entering the master bedroom, features a fully re-modeled en-suit bathroom, fireplace and large walk-in closet. The master bedroom overlooks canyon views, pool & lounge area, with an adjacent, private and beautifully maintained landscape on the side of the home. Pool Service Included.