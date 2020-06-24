6724 Hill Park Dr

Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom condo - Stunning recently remodeled 2 BED plus 2 BATH + 1234 SF condo is the most beautiful unit in The Highlands, a beautiful community . This side facing home features natural light throughout the day with high ceilings. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter-tops and back splash, white cabinetry & stainless steel brand new appliances. Hardwood floors flow through the living room area and new carpet was just installed in the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a in suite bathroom with a double sink. Other bedroom complement this second floor marvelous apartment in the prime location of Los Angeles. Two covered side by side car parking spaces, close to the Hollywood Bowl, the 101 freeway and Mulholland. Dont miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Features: Amenities, Controlled Entrance, Pools, Spa, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Club House, Hiking Trails, Green Belt, Hills, Balcony and security Patrol.

