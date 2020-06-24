All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6724 Hill Park Dr

6724 Hillpark Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6724 Hillpark Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom condo - Stunning recently remodeled 2 BED plus 2 BATH + 1234 SF condo is the most beautiful unit in The Highlands, a beautiful community . This side facing home features natural light throughout the day with high ceilings. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter-tops and back splash, white cabinetry & stainless steel brand new appliances. Hardwood floors flow through the living room area and new carpet was just installed in the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a in suite bathroom with a double sink. Other bedroom complement this second floor marvelous apartment in the prime location of Los Angeles. Two covered side by side car parking spaces, close to the Hollywood Bowl, the 101 freeway and Mulholland. Dont miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Features: Amenities, Controlled Entrance, Pools, Spa, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Club House, Hiking Trails, Green Belt, Hills, Balcony and security Patrol.
Price subjected to availability.

(RLNE4710638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 Hill Park Dr have any available units?
6724 Hill Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 Hill Park Dr have?
Some of 6724 Hill Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 Hill Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Hill Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Hill Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6724 Hill Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6724 Hill Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6724 Hill Park Dr offers parking.
Does 6724 Hill Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 Hill Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Hill Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6724 Hill Park Dr has a pool.
Does 6724 Hill Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 6724 Hill Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Hill Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6724 Hill Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
