Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

6505 S Vermont Ave

6505 S Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6505 S Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Central

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom- section 8 ok - Property Id: 122114

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1931
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $4210
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Floor: 2nd
Property Type: Apartment
https://youtu.be/f-YM5UreMVA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122114
Property Id 122114

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5473214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 S Vermont Ave have any available units?
6505 S Vermont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 S Vermont Ave have?
Some of 6505 S Vermont Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 S Vermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6505 S Vermont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 S Vermont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6505 S Vermont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave offer parking?
No, 6505 S Vermont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 S Vermont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave have a pool?
No, 6505 S Vermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 6505 S Vermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6505 S Vermont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
