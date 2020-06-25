Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6505 S Vermont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6505 S Vermont Ave
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6505 S Vermont Ave
6505 S Vermont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
6505 S Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Central
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom- section 8 ok - Property Id: 122114
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1931
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $4210
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Floor: 2nd
Property Type: Apartment
https://youtu.be/f-YM5UreMVA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122114
Property Id 122114
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5473214)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave have any available units?
6505 S Vermont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6505 S Vermont Ave have?
Some of 6505 S Vermont Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6505 S Vermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6505 S Vermont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 S Vermont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6505 S Vermont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave offer parking?
No, 6505 S Vermont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 S Vermont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave have a pool?
No, 6505 S Vermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 6505 S Vermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 S Vermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6505 S Vermont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College