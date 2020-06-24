6360 West 80th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Wonderful 4+2 home with a den. Huge private backyard. Large double detached garage. Living room and dining room. Great location, walking distance to shops, LMU, restaurants, and parks. Easy to show anytime.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
