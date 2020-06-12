All apartments in Los Angeles
6156 Yarmouth Avenue

6156 Yarmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6156 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One of kind Encino home for lease. This lovely home has a open floor plan, Hardwood through the house, nice size back yard, big size kitchen with breakfast area. Walking distance to shopping, transportation and restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6156 Yarmouth Avenue have any available units?
6156 Yarmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6156 Yarmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6156 Yarmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6156 Yarmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6156 Yarmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6156 Yarmouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 6156 Yarmouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6156 Yarmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6156 Yarmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6156 Yarmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 6156 Yarmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6156 Yarmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6156 Yarmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6156 Yarmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6156 Yarmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6156 Yarmouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6156 Yarmouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
