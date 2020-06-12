6156 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316 Encino
One of kind Encino home for lease. This lovely home has a open floor plan, Hardwood through the house, nice size back yard, big size kitchen with breakfast area. Walking distance to shopping, transportation and restaurant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6156 Yarmouth Avenue have any available units?
6156 Yarmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.